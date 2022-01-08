“The date of the first positive PCR test was recorded on December 16, 2021,” they said in a federal court filing to prevent the cancellation of Djokovic’s Australian entry visa.
Djokovic arrived in Melbourne earlier this week and believed he had a valid ‘medical exemption’ to enter the country without a vaccination certificate. However, the Australian authorities claimed that Djokovic had insufficient evidence to show why he was entitled to it.
