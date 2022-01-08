Drama in the province of Foggia, Nicoletta Selvaggio died at 24: she was a nurse and was going to work

He was called Nicoletta Wild, but for everyone it was Nicole and it is yet another victim of an car accident which took place on the day of Thursday 6 January. He was on his way to work when he suddenly lost control of his vehicle. The attempts of the doctors who intervened on the spot were useless.

A loss painful and excruciating which has shocked two entire communities. Many are now writing gods messages of condolence on social networks.

According to information released by some local media, the tragedy took place around 7.30 from Thursday 6 January. Precisely after the junction for the entrance to the state road 16 bis, which is located in Cerignola, in the province of Foggia.

Just the girl 24 years, was originally from Trani, but she had moved because she had found I work as a nurse to the territorial emergency unit. He was happy with his new job.

However, on the morning of theepiphany, Nicoletta had to go to work. In fact, the drama just happened during the journey.

For reasons to be clarified by the police, he suddenly lost the checking your vehicle and it’s off the road. Consequently it is overturned several times on land that runs alongside the road. The impact for her was a lot violent. There are no other vehicles involved.

The tragic death of Nicoletta Selvaggio

Some passersby have alerted quickly the health workers and even the police officers. His colleagues arrived on site within minutes, but despite attempts to resuscitation, for the young woman there was no more nothing to do.

Unfortunately due to the trauma reported after the accident, his heart has ceased to beat forever, while he was in front of all his friends and colleagues.

Two communities are now in mourning for this tragic and sudden loss. In fact, many are writing gods messages full of pain on social media, to greet her one last time, but also to show affection and closeness to her loved ones. Meanwhile, investigators are working to try to rebuild the dynamics of this dramatic episode.