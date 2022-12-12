Dhe courtrooms of the republic are his stage. Sometimes small, dark and showing its age. Sometimes large and modern, like in the high-security wing of the Munich-Stadelheim prison, where Alfred Dierlamm has been defending Markus Braun in the Wirecard criminal trial since this week.

The lawyer from Wiesbaden, who has been in the business for almost three decades, revealed remarkable things about his inner workings in a closing speech a few weeks ago. “Defense is a fight,” Dierlamm quoted his late legal teacher Hans Dahs as saying. Then Dierlamm listed the reasons why he literally “steps into the ring” on behalf of his clients: It’s about fighting for the credibility of the client, against the harsh social cuts that criminal proceedings entail, and that’s it also the fight for the outcome of the proceedings. “This applies not only to the confrontation, but also and especially to the cooperation,” Dierlamm explained.