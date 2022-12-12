President Zelensky in a conversation with Biden announced the destruction of 50% of Ukraine’s infrastructure

Russian missile strikes have destroyed 50 percent of Ukraine’s infrastructure, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with US President Joe Biden. This is reported on site Ukrainian leader.

The publication says that Zelensky informed Biden about the consequences of Russian missile strikes, which destroyed about 50 percent of Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

To protect the still operating energy facilities, the Ukrainian leader called on the American president to do everything possible to strengthen the country’s air defense. “This is especially important right now, when the winter period has begun in Ukraine,” Zelensky stressed.

He also suggested that Biden convene a global peace summit to coordinate international efforts to end hostilities in Ukraine.