Jarlan Barrera sparks controversy on the networks: did he wink at Millonarios?

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Jarlan’s missed penalty
Jarlan’s missed penalty
The footballer is a trend on social networks for a publication.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
R F
Football player Jarlan Barrera has caused a revolution on social networks with an unexpected publication that sparked speculation.
The talented player, who does not play in Nacional and does not have his future defined, seems to have winked at Millonarios.
It happened that a Millonarios fan published a photo of Jarlan with Vladimir Hernández and the message “I want to see them together again, but on the blue team.”
The controversy breaks out when Jarlan reposts the photo with a particular background sound, a well-known Millonarios song. “I am blue and I will be until I die, if it rains in the capital, nothing will matter to me, I will follow Millos wherever,” he says in lyrics.
Some time later, Jarlan deleted the publication, but the networks did not let it escape.
Millonarios fans They wonder if it is some nod to the team to look for an option after not being included in their current club, others express their astonishment and the green fans issue unpublishable sentences against the creative, whom they accuse of betrayal and many other sins.
The truth is that it is now a trend. Will you explain your intention? With Jarlan anything can happen.
FOOTBALL EDITORIAL
More sports news
R F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national and world news
An error occurred in the request
My Portals
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Jarlan #Barrera #sparks #controversy #networks #wink #Millonarios
Leave a Reply