Jarlan Barrera sparks controversy on the networks: did he wink at Millonarios?

Football player Jarlan Barrera has caused a revolution on social networks with an unexpected publication that sparked speculation.

The talented player, who does not play in Nacional and does not have his future defined, seems to have winked at Millonarios.

It happened that a Millonarios fan published a photo of Jarlan with Vladimir Hernández and the message “I want to see them together again, but on the blue team.”

The controversy breaks out when Jarlan reposts the photo with a particular background sound, a well-known Millonarios song. “I am blue and I will be until I die, if it rains in the capital, nothing will matter to me, I will follow Millos wherever,” he says in lyrics.

Some time later, Jarlan deleted the publication, but the networks did not let it escape.

Millonarios fans They wonder if it is some nod to the team to look for an option after not being included in their current club, others express their astonishment and the green fans issue unpublishable sentences against the creative, whom they accuse of betrayal and many other sins.

The truth is that it is now a trend. Will you explain your intention? With Jarlan anything can happen.

