Starting next Tuesday, January 10 (at 9pm), Universal TV will present the new installments of “Law and Order: SVU” (24) Y “Law and Order” (22)with a crossover of stories and characters that will make people talk, becoming an unprecedented event for the franchise.

The story will begin with the death of a girl murdered in cold blood. Homicide detective Frank Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) will be the one who assumes the responsibility of locating the murderer of her and the captain. Olivia Benson as Mariska Hargitay She’ll be called in to help when she realizes they have more than just a typical murder case on their hands. After uncovering key evidence, Jack McCoy (Sam Waterston) He will seek justice against an international criminal network, but complications will affect the case and hinder the task of this vigilante elite.

YOU CAN SEE ‘Law & Order’ actress Mary Mara drowned at 61

In the distribution of this double chapter it is headed by Jeffrey Donovan, Mariska Hargitay, and Sam Waterson, among others. The script is in charge of Rick Eid and Gwen Sigan, while the direction is in the hands of Jean de Segonzac along with Alex Hall.

Odafin Tutuola, played by actor Ice -T during a scene. (Photo: Courtesy: Universal TV)

original series of “Law & Order” was first released in 1990.running for 20 seasons, prior to its retirement in 2010. The series set in New York City is often inspired by real cases that make headlines in the newspapers, however, the motive for the crime and the perpetrator are often different. to stand out from the headlines.

The long-running success of the series contributed to the origin of six spin offs among which stands out “Law and Order: SVU”, winner of the longest-running series title thus surpassing her progenitor and mentor. Often, to differentiate the original series from the rest, the creators refer to it as “the mother ship.”