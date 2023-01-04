By Paula Arend Laier

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The Ibovespa closed higher on Wednesday, in a truce after a more negative start to the year, with Petrobras among the main supporters after Senator Jean Paul Prates, appointed by the Union to preside over the company, said that will not unlink fuel prices from international values.

Reference index of the Brazilian stock market, the Ibovespa rose 1.12%, to 105,334.46 points. The financial volume totaled 25.6 billion reais.

The increase occurs after the Ibovespa accumulated a 5% drop in the first two trading sessions of 2023, amid fears with the country’s new government, with a more interventionist and statist bias, in addition to doubts regarding the dynamics of the public debt in the coming years and fears about possible repeal of laws and reforms.

The concerns are still present, although in this session the government tried to calm the spirits, mainly regarding the speculations about the reforms.

The Minister of the Civil House, Rui Costa, assured this Wednesday that the government is not evaluating a review of previous reforms, including that of Social Security, a day after the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, harshly criticized the social security reform and signaled that he intends to discuss changes.

“The truce observed in this third trading session of the year, after an intense day of worsening yesterday… has cooled spirits a little, but it is still too early to talk about a trend reversal”, evaluated the strategist and partner at Laic Asset Management, Vitor Carvalho.

He added that, due to the very composition of the Ibovespa, Petrobras’ behavior helped a lot after the signaling, by the company’s future president, that there will be no change in the fuel pricing method and the decoupling of foreign prices.

“The market also welcomed the denial that any reversal of the Social Security reform is being evaluated by the new government,” he said. He added that these signals are important, as they work better with expectations and serve to anchor projections for the economy.

Abroad, the US S&P 500 ended higher following the release of the minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting, which showed US central bank authorities focused on controlling inflation, even after agreeing to slow down the pace of interest rate increases.

The document showed that all officials present at the Fed’s December 13-14 monetary policy meeting agreed that the US BC should slow the pace of its aggressive increases in the basic interest rate.

HIGHLIGHTS

– PETROBRAS PN rose 3.18%, to 23.05 reais, and PETROBRAS ON advanced 1.67%, to 26.23, after Prates stated that there will be no intervention in fuel prices. The statements were not exactly new, but they served as an argument for improvement after consecutive falls and sensitivity of financial agents to the subject. Prior to Prates’ speech, the roles had been showing modest variations, in a session marked by the resignation of the chief executive. The move came even amid the sharp decline in oil prices abroad.

– ELETROBRAS ON appreciated 2.69%, to 40.9 reais, also among the biggest positive contributions to the Ibovespa, after the company’s board of directors approved a share buyback program that could involve the acquisition of up to 202,111,946 common shares and up to 27,552,681 preferred shares B. ELETROBRAS PNB gained 2.61%, at 42.5 reais.

– NATURA&CO ON jumped 8.89%, to 11.02 reais, on a day of widespread recovery among consumer stocks, in the wake of easing future interest rates, which also supported real estate securities, with EZTEC ON closing at a high of 4.45%.

– ITAÚ UNIBANCO PN closed with a positive variation of 0.29%, at 24.05 reais, while BRADESCO PN ended with a decrease of 0.29%, at 14.04 reais. BANCO DO BRASIL ON advanced 1.29%.

– VALE ON rose 0.18%, to 89.40 reais, even with the fall in iron ore futures contracts, which had a volatile session this Wednesday, when the interruptions caused by Covid-19 and persistent concerns about the China’s weak real estate market outweighed optimism surrounding the country’s reopening and economic stimulus measures.

– SLC AGRÍCOLA ON retreated 1.84%, to 44.35 reais, in the third session followed by declines, after strong appreciation in the last weeks of the year, with an increase of almost 12% between December 13th and 29th. In the agro sector, RAÍZEN PN fell 0.6%, to 3.32 reais. Paper is also affected by the extension of the fuel exemption, although it has a distribution division that cushions the effects.