Lavrov discussed the situation around Niger with Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso Rouamba

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed with his colleague from Burkina Faso Olivia Rouamba the situation around Niger, where a coup d’etat had previously taken place. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the African state herself told a Lenta.ru correspondent about this.

The diplomat said that during negotiations with Lavrov she touched upon the events in Niger and the threat of intervention in the country by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). “We believe that priority must be given to resolving this situation diplomatically,” Ruamba said.

The Foreign Minister of Burkina Faso emphasized that military intervention by ECOWAS could result in serious humanitarian consequences, and recalled the deplorable state of Libya. “And we are all crossing our fingers in the hope that this time everything will be resolved peacefully,” Ruamba said.

The coup d’état in Niger took place on July 26. Neighboring ECOWAS countries said in August they were planning military intervention to restore constitutional order in the African state. The members of the association have developed appropriate military plans, but have not yet attempted military intervention and are trying to resolve the situation diplomatically.

At the same time, in mid-September it became known that Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger signed a charter on the creation of a collective defense organization. As the President of the Transitional Period of Mali, Colonel Assimi Goita, noted, the new alliance will not only ensure the security of these countries, but also the well-being of their people.