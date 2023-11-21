Lavrov called for urgent negotiations to create a Palestinian state

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called for an urgent return to the issue of creating a Palestinian state. His words lead RIA News.

“I want to emphasize once again that it is necessary not only not to lose sight of issues of a strategic nature, but to begin now to create conditions for their resolution, I mean, first of all, preparations for the restart of the peace process,” he said.

According to him, it is necessary to begin negotiations on an internationally recognized basis, which was approved within the UN and within the framework of the 2002 Arab Peace Initiative. The initiative of the King of Saudi Arabia was supported by all members of the League of Arab States and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation. This proposal envisions the creation of an independent, coherent, sovereign Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Earlier it was reported that negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas had reached the finish line. So far, the parties cannot provide any details until final agreements are reached, said Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majid al-Ansari.