Cars | “It was amazing” – An aerial video shows Tesla’s world record in Espoo

On Saturday On November 18, a new world record was set at the Vermo race track in Espoo, when 687 Teslas took part in the light show.

Now a dazzling video of the gathering of Teslas has been released, which shows the scale of the event.

The Finnish drone services company Flyby Guys made a carefully prepared video of the event.

CEO of the company Stephen Sutton tells HS that the video had to be planned weeks in advance:

“Safety was the most important thing. We studied the area carefully, i.e. we found out the height of the surrounding trees, what obstacles there would be in the area and what possible challenges could arise,” says Sutton.

Drones only Flyby Guys experienced pilots flew at the Tesla event. A total of five drones were used to film the video, of which four larger ones circled the area and one smaller one flew over the cars.

According to Sutton, the proximity of Meilahti Hospital brought its own challenges to the filming, as the drone pilots also had to take into account possible medical helicopter flights.

Communication was handled by radio telephones, because in a mass event you could not rely on the connections of telecom operators.

The fact that the video had to be canned in one shot brought excitement to the cameramen at the event:

“Because the light show was organized only once, we didn’t know exactly what the show would be like,” says Sutton.

“But Daruden Sandstorm started, we could see people dancing. It was amazing.”

Flyby Guys edit the video immediately after the event. It took seven hours, according to Sutton.

“When we finished cutting the video at 6:30 in the morning, we were really satisfied.”

The company shot the video as a customer project for the organizer of the event, Tesla Club Finland. Watch the video in its entirety From Youtube.

