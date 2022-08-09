Home page politics

Of: Nail Akkoyun

After a special meeting of the health ministers, new details about the Corona course in autumn and winter are now known.

Magdeburg – According to the Federal Minister of Health, citizens must Karl Lauterbach (SPD) in the case of a significantly worsened corona– Adjust the situation in autumn and winter to a mask requirement indoors. “It has been made clear that wearing masks indoors should be the rule in a tense pandemic situation,” said Lauterbach after a special conference of federal and state health ministers on Tuesday (9 August).

Several countries had previously criticized planned exceptions. This is about the planto exempt people from wearing masks in restaurants or at cultural and sporting events if their vaccination is not older than three months.

Karl Lauterbach commented on the planned corona measures in autumn. (Archive photo) © Bernd von Jutrczenka/dpa

Corona pandemic: Lauterbach welcomes nationwide action

Lauterbach said: “It should only be possible to deviate from this in exceptional cases.” This makes the emergency rule even safer. “A freshly vaccinated person has a relatively low risk of infection even if they don’t wear a mask.”

The federal states had made important suggestions about the Corona concept, which he shared with the Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) had suggested. He welcomes the desire for a nationwide approach. Lauterbach called on the federal states to use the possibilities of the planned infection protection law.

Bavarian Minister of Health Holetschek: Corona communication of the government “disastrous”

Bavaria’s Health Minister Klaus Holetschek (CSU) called on Lauterbach to remove the “questionable exceptions” to the mask requirement for newly vaccinated and recovered people from the Corona law. A three-month vaccination interval contradicts the current recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko).

The exceptions cannot be implemented in restaurants or at sporting events. Lauterbach must change the draft in key points – even against possible resistance from the ranks of the FDP. “So far, the communication from the federal government has unfortunately been disastrous,” said Holetschek. (nak/dpa)