The gaming sector of Nvidia reported a drastic drop in revenues in the second quarter of this year alone, up 33%, numbers in hand, going from 3.06 billion dollars in the same period of 2021 to 2.04 billion dollars this year.

It is clearly not the only company to score a big minus: Logitech for example scored a -12% and in general, the entire gaming market has experienced a 13% decrease in revenues, according to NPD data. But for Nvidia it’s a bit different, not just because of the much higher numbers but because in the meantime we have seen the collapse of cryptocurrenciesa boon for the house since its video cards were mainly bought by miners.

Another factor that influenced the number is certainly the certainty of the arrival of the new series of GPUs in a few months, which obviously has slowed down a bit the purchase of the current ones which in the meantime have seen their prices return close to the initial ones. . Maybe a little too late.

Source: TheVerge