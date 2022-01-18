Home page politics

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach advocates compulsory vaccination. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

According to Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, there is not much time to introduce compulsory vaccination so that another wave of corona infections can be averted in autumn.

Berlin – Federal Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach considers it important that a general obligation to vaccinate against Corona comes into force quickly after a corresponding decision by the Bundestag.

The obligation to vaccinate must come quickly, said the SPD politician on the program “RTL Direkt”. “If we want to make an application that still works, then it is an application that puts vaccinations into effect – I don’t know – in April or around April, maybe in May.”

He justified this as follows: Those who were not vaccinated would then have to “go through three vaccination cycles (…) and by then it is already in September or October”. “Because it has to be done quickly so that I can avert the wave – and that’s the reason for the obligation to vaccinate – so that I can still avert the wave in autumn.”

Voting without faction pressure

Lauterbach and Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) advocate compulsory vaccination. However, there should be no government proposal, but the Bundestag should deal with the topic on the basis of group applications from MPs, and a vote without the usual group discipline is also planned. Lauterbach defended this approach with the argument that it was an ethical issue. This month there will be a first orientation debate in the Bundestag. The SPD parliamentary group had set the goal that Parliament should then take no more than two months to make a decision.

Lauterbach said of his expectations regarding the deliberations in parliament: “I would say that we will see important debates at the end of February/beginning of March.” dpa