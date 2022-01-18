There are many positions regarding the vaccination against covid. There is a group of people who prefer to refuse and ignore the immunization procedure despite the risk of contagion and how serious it can be to develop covid-19.

One of those cases was Hana Hork, singer of the Czech folk group Asonance, who opposes covid vaccines.

The artist passed away last Sunday, January 16, at the age of 57, after having deliberately contracted the virus to obtain his health pass, the family announced.

Speaking to public radio ‘iRozhlas.cz’, the singer’s son, Jan Rek, explained that his mother refused to be vaccinated and voluntarily exposed himself to the disease that he and his father, both vaccinated, contracted before Christmas. .

“She decided to live normally with us and preferred get the disease before being vaccinated,” Rek said.

(You may be interested: ‘I was anti-vaccine and now I regret it. The covid-19 almost took my life’).

Two days before her death, Hana Horka had written on social media: “I survived. So now there will be a theater, a sauna, a concert and an urgent trip to the sea.”

Jan Rek’s accusations

It was not only total misinformation, but also opinions about natural immunity

Before the unfortunate event, Jan Rek, the singer’s son, addressed those who motivated his mother to reject the immunization process.

Indeed, he accused local figures of the anti-vaccine movement of having convinced her mother not to get vaccinated and of having “blood on her hands”.

“I know exactly who formed his opinion (…). It saddens me that he believed foreigners more than his own family. It was not just total misinformation, but also opinions about natural immunity and antibodies created by contracting the disease” , lamented the singer’s son.

How are the measures in the Czech Republic?

The increase in infections that the world is experiencing put more than one country on red alert and, as in most places, the Czech Republic It has strict biosecurity protocols.

(Keep reading: Famous French TV twins die of covid 6 days apart).

The nation is currently facing a new wave of infections, with more than 20,000 new positive cases detected this Monday, January 17.

Proof of a vaccine or recent recovery from the coronavirus is required in all cultural and sports venues, as well as in bars and restaurants.

More news

If I have Janssen: should I get another dose of it or what is the option?

‘My penis shrunk’: man claims his penis shrank after having covid

The invisible victims of those who refuse to be vaccinated

All athletes must be vaccinated to participate in French tournaments

Djokovic leaves Australia after cancellation of his visa

Trends WEATHER

* With information from the AFP agency (Cable)