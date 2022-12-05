Home page politics

Of: Alexander Eser-Ruperti

FDP Vice Wolfgang Kubicki is known for not mincing his words. Now he rumbles again against Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach.

Berlin – Wolfgang Kubicki again made statements in the direction of the Minister of Health in the traffic light coalition Karl Lauterbach (SPD) for unrest: The FDP Vice openly counts the SPD politicians. He does not think Lauterbach will remain in office “the entire legislative period”. For the Social Democrats, this is a slap in the face, the traffic light under the chancellor shows up again Olaf Scholz (SPD) anything but united. Shortly before, Kubicki had also openly attacked Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck (Greens).

Wolfgang Kubicki counts Minister of Health Karl Lauterbach

Kubicki threw Lauterbach in the Stuttgart News and the Stuttgart newspaper among other things, weaknesses in the management of the Ministry. The Minister of Health “gets bogged down”, according to the FDP Vice, who came to a hard conclusion: “He can’t run the house”.

Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach (SPD) and Wolfgang Kubicki, Deputy Federal Chairman of the FDP, in 2021. © Florian Gaertner/photothek.de / Imago

So there is a huge crunch between the governing parties Germany. According to Kubicki, there are also doubts about Lauterbach within the Social Democrats. He said: “The SPD itself is completely annoyed by Lauterbach. If you ask around the employees of his house, the frustration can no longer be topped. People ask which Twitter channel they have to use to know what the minister wants.”

It is not Kubicki’s first criticism of Health Minister Lauterbach

It is by no means the first time that the FDP deputy has made clear criticism of Lauterbach and other ministers in the traffic light coalition in the past few words. In the dispute over the corona isolation obligation Kubicki Lauterbach recently accused of spreading “corona panic”.. The Bundestag Vice President explained that Editorial network Germany in November that Lauterbach should “finally stop spreading exaggerated corona panic”.

Also in November, Kubicki said world on Sunday With a view to Economics Minister Robert Habeck (Greens): “We have to be careful with every law like a gundog that nothing is cheated into it. Habeck then likes to say, oh sorry, an employee did something wrong. You can also say: This is a strategy.” (aer/fn)