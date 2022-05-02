As you know, movies “365 days” They are inspired by a trilogy of books, written by Blanka Lipinska. Although in the adaptations of Netflix there were certain changes to the story, the essence has been maintained. In this way, the end of “That day” left thousands of viewers shocked and many wonder what will happen in a third installment of the saga starring Michele Morrone Y Anna-Maria Sieklucka.

In case you didn’t know, the big red N has revealed that there will be a new sequel to her erotic tape. In that sense, some details have already been revealed with the publication of “The next 365 days”, title that will close the torrid romance of Laura Y Massimo. Here we tell you more about what would happen to the protagonists on the small screen.

“365 days, part 2” is the new installment of the erotic saga of Netflix. Photo: Netflix

a dark ending

“As the wife of Mr. Massimo Torricellione of the most dangerous mafia bosses in Sicily, the life of Laura it’s a roller coaster. Often in danger, he is the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies, who will stop at nothing to destroy the mighty man.”

“And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and struggling to survive, Massimo is faced with the most difficult decision of his life. What will become of his life without Laura? Will he be able to raise his child by himself? What will be the fate of his family, whose 365 days may come to an end? ”, Indicates the official synopsis of the aforementioned book, shared by USA Today.

“365 days, part 2” is one of the most viewed movies on Netflix Peru. Photo: Netflix

As fans will remember, Laura she lost her baby in the tunnel attack. In this new installment, according to the description of the plot provided by the written source, she will have problems with another pregnancy.

According to the aforementioned portal, things will become darker when Miss Biel has to deal with her addiction to alcohol and will soon need a heart transplant. However, it will be ‘Nacho’ who will help him get the organ.

On the other hand (and here comes the dark part), Massimo kills the woman’s dog, Prada, and sends her the body in a box. With the passing of the events, everything indicates that she will completely end her relationship with Torricelli and decides to live her life with Marcelo Matos. Will Netflix go true to the pages? We will have to wait for its release.