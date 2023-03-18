Laura Leonthe famous 70-year-old Tesorito, is a much-loved character in the world of entertainment for many reasons, one of which is because she has never been involved in controversy, in addition to being a great artist in all the extension of the word.

If there is something that identifies Laura León very well, it is the great body of a goddess that is still loaded, it is enough to see her on stage to see how she shines without any problem, leaving everyone speechless, but it was in the 80s, where he was in his prime when launching as a cumbia singer.

And it is that many remember that the actress originally from Tabasco She swept everything when she took the stage with some very exotic dresses with which she left nothing to the imagination, in addition to spectacular hair with which she was a symbol of natural beauty in her generation.

One of the main attributes of this famous woman, without a doubt, have always been her legs, in addition to a well-shaped waist with which she makes it clear that the natural has no competition, as if that were not enough, her charisma has always helped her a lot in her long career. artistic.

“Laura León is unique, my respects, I adored her since she appeared in the novel “TWO WOMEN AND A ROAD”, “One of the few or very few women who radiated fire and natural sensuality! A woman!”, “Laura Leon is a mixture of rhythm, sensuality and talent. the vulgar word is out of contract. Stop putting labels and prejudices that the other Face of these feelings is ignorance and envy,” the networks write.