Lorraine Alvarez She could not help but break live when she learned the tragic story of Flor de María Grandes Consolación, a student at the Enrique Guzmán y Valle National University who, after the fall of the huaicos in Chosica, lost everything. The 24-year-old girl recounted that she, with her mother, managed to find a space to live after they lost their home due to the rains in 2017, but they never imagined that they would go through the same situation again.

“You are the example of all that is good in the world, all those people who are worth a Peru, because having little or nothing, they have a huge heart to give love, to give generosity, to rescue animals and you deserve everything”, said the communicator while some tears fell down her face. Likewise, she asked that viewers support Flor so that she can continue her studies.