A brand new promotional video of the anime series ATTACK ON TITAN: The Final Season Part 3 has just arrived on the net, and reveals that the fateful conclusion of the events will officially begin airing next 3rd Marchbut will be divided into two parts. The second part will arrive only in the course of 2023.

Despite NHK has not yet revealed the length of each part, the airing of the 3rd March is reported as “special broadcast“, which almost suggests that these are animated specials rather than multiple episodes. Until official communication, however, it is good to take this information with due precautions and not take anything for granted.

So you still have some time to catch up with the episodes if you haven’t already. In this regard, we remind you that Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 2 is available for viewing in Italian on Amazon Prime Videos.

Source: NHK Street Anime News Network