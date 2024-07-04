The National Institute for Health Specialties has launched three specialized nursing programs: “Residency Program for New Nursing Graduates”, “Residency Program in Critical Care Nursing for Adults”, and “Residency Program in Mental Health Nursing”, for the first time in the country, in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and with the participation of many health and academic entities in the country through the Nursing and Midwifery Advisory Committee and the Institute’s Scientific Nursing Committees. The National Institute for Health Specialties looks forward to hospitals starting to apply for these programs this year, which come within the framework of establishing a specialization system in the nursing profession, and enabling nursing staff, especially citizens, to enhance their professional careers, and move towards clinical specialization, in support of the directives of the wise leadership to establish a healthier, more prosperous and happier society, and to contribute to achieving national targets in the field of pioneering healthcare.

This accreditation is in line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Nursing and Midwifery Professions (Roadmap 2022-2026) launched by the Ministry of Health and Community Protection in cooperation with partners, to enhance the governance of the two professions.