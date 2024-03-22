On March 19, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) published a statement in which it announced the acceptance of Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

In the statement, the IOC sets out the requirements for athletes from these two nations to participate in this year's Olympic event. But team sports will not be considered eligible.

Athletes classified through the regular channel in each of their disciplines must carry a flag with the AIN (Neutral Individual Athlete) logo and an anthem created by the IOC especially for the occasion will be played during their presentations.

Flag and anthem attached

Each athlete's participation must be reviewed by the Neutral Individual Athlete Eligibility Review Panel (INAERP) made up of Pau Gasol, Nicole Hoevertsz and Seung Min Ryumembers of the IOC.

In addition to the restrictions imposed on the athletes' anthems and flags, they will not be part of the opening parade of the Olympic games in Paris either.

However, they will be able to make an appearance at the event. This decision takes reference from Yugoslavia's participation in the 1992 Olympic Games.

In addition to these measures, the medals won by athletes in this group will not be shown in the general medal table of the Olympians.

Finally, athletes and technical teams that have actively supported the war between Russia and Ukraine are excluded.