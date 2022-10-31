Dubai (Etihad)

In conjunction with the International Savings Day, which falls on October 31 of each year, the Ministry of Community Development continues to provide free financial advice, through the “Your Financial Advisor” initiative, which it provides to various segments of society, citizens and residents, in both Arabic and English, in order to achieve support for family stability, empowerment and strengthening The confidence of its members, embodying the principle of a better quality of life for all.

During the current year 2022, the ministry provided 11 educational workshops under the umbrella of your “financial advisor”, benefiting 602 people, and 42 financial consultations were provided to a number of community members, through the service available on the ministry’s website (www.mocd.gov.ae). In addition to organizing a live broadcast episode on the Ministry’s “Instagram” as part of the “Ta’alouf Live” initiative for family counseling, to promote a culture of savings, given the importance of this for the reality of the family and the future of all its members.

On the occasion of the International Savings Day, the Ministry of Community Development took the initiative to circulate its educational experience, through (your financial advisor), to the federal and local government agencies in the country, represented by members of the Coordinating Council for Family Policies, in order to achieve a wider spread of the initiative that provides non-traditional services within the framework of financial management. The correct ones, which include basic financial concepts, money management, and saving methods, which are provided by financial experts who study the person’s financial situation, expenses, obligations and requirements, and provide schedules, solutions and proposals that fit the needs and circumstances of each case, while enhancing the destination of saving, leading to investment and achieving a return. Better money.

The Ministry is keen to reach all segments of society and provide the best educational services, as it constantly updates and develops the smart application “Ekkar” to facilitate the provision of financial advisory services for all age groups, and to promote a culture of savings and investment for all.

It is worth noting that the “Your Financial Adviser” initiative came within the framework of the axes and objectives of the national family policy, which supports cohesion, stability and family happiness that is achieved starting from financial stability, and through financial advice provided by financial experts with extensive experience and knowledge within the framework of guidance and provision of logical solutions, and keenness To organize budgets, to set a framework for proper spending, and to stay away from randomness, waste, and extravagance without justification.