The world celebrates the 22nd anniversary of the adoption of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women in Security and Peace, which came in recognition of the important role of women in achieving international peace and nations, and an affirmation of their contributions to conflict prevention, peacebuilding and peacekeeping.

The UAE has a proven track record and pioneering and unique national initiatives in the field of empowering women and actively engaging them in the field of peace and security. It is the first country in the Gulf Cooperation Council to have a national program to support the implementation of global commitments on women, peace and security with its launch in 2019. The initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security.

Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri, Deputy Director General of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, stressed that the UAE plays a very important role in supporting the agenda of women, peace and security within the framework of the United Nations, especially in light of its non-permanent membership in the Security Council for the period from 2022-2023, and in close cooperation between Various parties are constantly seeking to emphasize the importance of women’s active participation in peace and security affairs as a priority to contribute to building peace around the world. Women have a pivotal and essential role in consolidating global security and participating in de-escalation of conflicts, peacekeeping operations and post-war negotiations.

Al Dhaheri said: “Women in the UAE have a distinguished position that we are proud of, and for their contribution and great achievements in the civilized renaissance and the development process of the UAE, a positive impact that we see over the past fifty years, and undoubtedly, they will continue their essential role for the next fifty, and in this regard, we always remember the saying of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him: “Emirati women are an essential partner in the march of our renaissance and the progress of our society.”

He pointed out that during the UAE’s assumption of the presidency of the Security Council last March, the UAE mission was keen to support and empower women in all fields, as Ambassador Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Political Affairs, Permanent Representative of the State to the United Nations, member of the Board of Trustees confirmed Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy, said that the UAE’s presidency of the Council will reflect the country’s full commitment to setting the agenda of women, peace and security as a top priority to advance the role of women and enhance their role in international forums.

140 trainees

On the initiatives and programs of the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy in the field of enhancing the role of women in the diplomatic work aimed at promoting security and peace, he said: “We are proud in the Academy to be one of the stations of the third batch training program, which included 140 trainees from Arab and African countries, as this batch raised the total number of trainees within Fatima Bint Mubarak’s Women, Peace and Security Initiative to 497 trainees.

He added: “This comes as an affirmation of the Academy’s commitment to supporting and empowering women, developing their diplomatic skills, enhancing their presence in international forums, and as a starting point for future diplomats and a training center for preparing and qualifying executive leaders, as well as a reliable research source that enhances the ability to make future decisions. Developing the role of women in diplomatic life.

Index of Women in Diplomacy

He explained that in 2018, the Academy launched the Women in Diplomacy Index, as this annual index, which is being prepared by the Academy’s teaching staff in cooperation with its students, examines the rates of appointing ambassadors in the 40 largest economies in the world, in addition to the European Union, and the index focuses on ambassadors; With the aim of measuring the degree to which women hold the most prominent leadership positions in the world of diplomacy, it also aims to find a reliable reference to monitor the global increase in the participation of women in diplomatic work as ambassadors over time, and to provide foreign ministries around the world with a tool for comparison, thus contributing to enhancing women’s participation in diplomatic missions .

He added: “The active presence of women in building future diplomats is a clear indication of the efforts to support and empower women and invest their talents for the sake of the nation’s advancement, as Emirati women account for more than 50 percent of the effective human cadre in preparing future Emirati diplomats, and the percentage of Anwar Academy graduates represents Gargash Diplomacy reached 62% of the Master of Arts programs in 2021, and the percentage of female students in the class of the 2021-2022 academic year in the postgraduate diploma reached 45%.

Building women’s cadres in the fields of peacekeeping

On the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak for Women, Peace and Security and her role in building women’s cadres in the fields of peacekeeping, Dr. Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri said: “There is no doubt that the efforts of the UAE and the continuous joint efforts to support the file of women, peace and security, came as a result of many years of The tireless work of various parties, which resulted in the launch of the training program on women, security and peace (the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security). He added: “The program includes a number of strategic objectives, perhaps the most important of which, from a diplomatic point of view, is the establishment of regional and global partnerships, with the aim of supporting and training women so that they can contribute to consolidating the values ​​of solidarity and humanitarian cooperation among the peoples of the world, through innovative initiatives that carry messages of tolerance. and love and giving, leading to peaceful societies.” He stressed that we view the initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to empower women in peace and security as a role model that expresses the strong will of the UAE to support the global movement aimed at promoting and empowering women and providing all means to play their pivotal role in building societies and maintaining peace and security at the global level. He added: “We at Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy are proud to participate in the initiative, this noble mission, and to enhance women’s capabilities with diplomatic skills that will enable them to accomplish their tasks and fulfill their role in building secure, stable societies that enjoy sustainable peace.”

Women’s Empowerment

The Deputy Director-General of Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy added: There are many efforts made by the UAE to empower women and effectively involve them in the field of consolidating security and peace, and providing them with the opportunity to participate in building peaceful societies. of the United Nations, emphasizing the important role that women play in the peace and security sectors.

national program

And he indicated that the UAE is the first at the level of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf to launch a national program to support the implementation of global commitments on women, peace and security. In 2019, the “Initiative of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak to Empower Women in Peace and Security” was launched, the pioneering training program Which aims to build and develop women’s capabilities in the military, security and peace sectors around the world. The program is based on a memorandum of understanding signed in 2018 between the Ministry of Defense, the General Women’s Union and the United Nations Women, which confirms the confidence of international institutions in the UAE’s ability to build and develop Women’s capabilities not only at the local level, but also regionally and globally.

He pointed out that all these efforts confirm the important role of women in all fields, as one of the pillars of the development vision that leads societies. Contributing to building their capabilities, developing their skills, and keenness to enhance their international participation is an essential part of the scheme to build safe and stable societies.