Having family or friends living in another country is not the same today as it was years or decades ago. Before, It was very difficult to communicate with those who were far away.. You had to pay high costs to make phone calls or even have patience for mail letters to be sent and then responded to. Today you can communicate with your loved ones easily and that is what a Mexican grandfather is looking for, who He tried to contact his children who live in California through social networks.

Currently, technology erases the borders of communication and allows a person who lives in one part of the globe to communicate with voice and video with another who is on the other side of the world, and this is a possibility already naturalized for a large portion of the population.

However, for others, especially for older adults, electronic devices are not as easily accessible and even in some areas there is no internet coverage.

Nowadays, it is easier to communicate with those who are far away via cell phone, but not everyone has access to it.

Such is the case of Don Domitilo Faustino López de Mitlatongo, a grandfather from Nochixtlán, Oaxaca, who wants to communicate with his children who live in the United States and ask for help for it.

Mexican grandpa's request

His story circulates on social networks and moves more than one. His photo with an old model of a mobile phone and a number stuck to it It generates nothing but tenderness, so wanting to help it is the first reaction of users.

As Zacatecas journalist Paco Elizondo shared on Facebook, the man: “He sends greetings to his sons Domitilo Faustino López and Fernando López, who are in Fresno, California, he wishes them to be well and if one day they want to call him“On Sundays he goes down to the Nochixtlán market to sell tents, brooms and bedrolls and that's when his cell phone has a signal.”

In the publication, it is also detailed that Don Domitilo He lives alone because his wife died a few years ago.. “If we all possibly share this Christmas, Don Domitilo, talk to his children, thank you,” the post concludes.

In the comments, some users wrote expressions of wish such as: “God let a miracle happen”; “I wish they could locate their children”; and “Let it be your Christmas gift.” Although, until now there is no update on whether the older adult managed to contact his loved ones.