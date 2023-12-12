He 2023 It is finally over, and with it, video game companies and other services such as music, are letting their users know what type of content they consume the most, whether it is a specific title or even several that they have tried. throughout the year. PlayStation has taken this idea a couple of years ago, and the edition in question is already present for anyone who wants to access this data collected by Sony.

As the company mentions, as of December 12 and until January 12, 2024users will have the opportunity to get a summary of what they have played throughout the 2023, that goes with titles that have been launched just this year or the same with experiences that they have saved and decided to try later. Although it is possible that among the most played is Baldur's Gate 3, Well once he came to PS5 fame increased more compared to PC.

Here is an example of what you can find:

It is worth mentioning that the generated images can be downloaded and then shared with friends on social networks, so they can make comparisons of what they have played and what genres they are related to, talk about them and agree to carry them out. online games. Likewise, it will tell how many hours the user has spent on their console, either testing titles and also using video applications such as streaming services.

If you want to go directly to check your year 2023 in PlayStationyou can do it here to avoid waiting for the email you send sony.

Via: PlayStation Blog

Editor's note: The truth is, I don't know that I have played more on PlayStation, because according to me, I haven't spent many hours except watching applications like YouTube or even Twitch. I hope that next year I make better use of the console, since there is nothing that will make me stay in front of the TV for more than 3 hours straight.