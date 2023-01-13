There twelfth stage of Dakar 2023 was undoubtedly one of the most difficult ever of this edition, mainly due to the effect of the second part of the Marathon test. An internship that began in the heart of the desert and without minimal technical assistance on the evening before the start, but which didn’t frighten a nine-time world rally champion like Sebastien Loeb. The Frenchman of Prodrive has in fact established the best time, however insufficient to be able to worry Nasser Al-Attiyah, firmly in command of the general classification and now on his way to his second success in the Dakar. Yet, for Loeb, there is another great reason for satisfaction.

Today’s victory was in fact the sixth for the 48-year-old from the Bahrain Raid Xtreme team, but above all the fifth in a row. A result as impressive as it is historic, because no one before him had ever achieved such a goal, except for one: Ari Vatanen. The Finn, who won four Dakars in his career (1987, 1989, 1990 and 1991), was the one who established this result in 1989when he won five stages in a row at the wheel of his Peugeot 405 T16. Still missing two tests at the end of this edition, Loeb could therefore surpass this record and enter even more into the annals of the Dakar.