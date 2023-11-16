Latin Grammy for best Pop/Rock album for Juanes

The Colombian Juanes has won the Latin Grammy for best pop/rock album for Daily life. “Thanks to the music that is God represented through energy,” the singer said that he ended his intervention with a “long live Colombia, son of a bitch.”

Juanes, the most commercial bet, takes the prize. There were the wonderful Babasónico and the veteran León Gieco, but the most obvious choice, Juanes, went.