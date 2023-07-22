A report published by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) this Friday revealed that in most Latin American and Caribbean countries, foreigners are more likely to find employment than natives. However, the study indicates that these jobs tend to be less formal and of poorer quality.

(It may interest you: Electoral Court of Guatemala asks the highest court to prevent hindering elections).

The report, entitled “How are migrants doing in Latin America and the Caribbean?”, was produced in collaboration with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), and examined the differences between immigrant and native populations in 12 countries in the region.

One of the main findings of the report is that immigrants, especially those between the ages of 15 and 34, are more likely than natives to be employed in the labor market. However, it was also revealed that the jobs performed by immigrants are mostly informal, representing 52% of jobs, while natives occupy 45% of informal jobs.

(It may interest you: Donald Trump: the start date of the trial against him for secret documents is defined).

Furthermore, foreigners are more likely to have temporary contracts and work longer hours than natives. It is also more common for immigrants to be overqualified for their jobs compared to natives.

The report highlighted that in some countries such as Paraguay, Uruguay, Mexico, Panama and Peru, immigrants have more highly qualified occupations than natives. However, in Chile, Costa Rica, and the Dominican Republic, natives are more likely to hold highly-skilled jobs than foreigners.

Regarding education, it was found that children born abroad have worse educational results than natives, although immigrants who arrived in the region as adults have higher educational achievements than those born in the country.

(It may interest you: Director of NASA will visit Colombia: these are the objectives of his trip).

On the other hand, migrant women tend to have more studies than migrant men, but it is paradoxical that it is men who hold more jobssurpassing women in the labor market by more than 27 percentage points.

An important difference noted in the report is that the presence of people with low educational levels is significantly lower in the immigrant population (33%) than in the native population (44%), which differs from the situation in OECD countries.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Russia steps up attacks on Ukraine port to block outlet to Black Sea

In Ukraine, girl receives heart transplant; donor’s mother listens to his heartbeat

Any non-consensual relationship will be treated as rape in Europe: new law

*This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from EFE, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.