The 2022 world championship has officially started for the Williamstoday the protagonist of the presentation of the new FW44. A start to the next season characterized by a livery that reveals different shades of blue and some red details, such as to make the look of the new car decidedly different from that used by the Woking team in 2021.

The point in common with the last world championship, however, can be identified in the permanence of Nicholas Latifi in the role of official driver, with the Canadian who will play the championship at the gates paired with Alex Albon, his new teammate after the departure of George Russell.

Fresh from 2021 with only two placings in the points – including 7th place in Hungary, his best ever result in F1 – Latifi hopes to improve his own and team’s performances in 2022, in a year that will see the application of a new and unprecedented technical regulation. The latter, which will be tested in pre-season tests in Spain and Bahrain, will allow the 26-year-old to understand the characteristics of the car, the appearance of which was commented by the North American as follows: “I’m a fan of the new livery – analyzed the Canadian – to maintain blue was important as it is synonymous with Williams Racing, but it is a model that we have not seen before and the fluorescent red will be ‘pop’ on the track, I like it a lot. It’s a fresh new look to start the new era of F1. I’m super excited for the Barcelona tests, to get back behind the wheel, push and see what the car can do. Pre-season always seems to be quite long, but it was really busy and there was a lot of preparation in the factory with a lot of hard work from everyone. The new regulations should make it possible to run much better – he concluded – so I’m curious about the challenge that awaits us and we will aim to collect some good data from the tests in view of the first races ”.