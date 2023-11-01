Here is the latest news from C2024:

Benjamín Mora del Atlas was fired. I think they should also run the one who sold Quiñones, Furch and Herrera, that was the one who left the DT without weapons. pic.twitter.com/p1003ceUvE — Jesús Bernal (@Jesus_Bernal) October 31, 2023

🦊 Omar Flores directing the practice this Tuesday @AtlasFC after the departure of Benjamín Mora. pic.twitter.com/xbuIDLmTdo — I want tv (@quierotv_gdl) October 31, 2023

About the Argentine Santos Lagunathe celestial board already had a first approach requesting the economic conditions of his possible signing, estimating that it could be ten million dollars.

Regarding the Brazilian goalkeeper of the Tolucahis contract ends in December 2023, so the La Noria team has a chance because its value is 2.5 million dollars.

📝 Jesús Godínez is the player of the match designated by Concacaf.🔴🟡 pic.twitter.com/Zo0OIKZshp — CR Florense Meeting (@CrFlorense) October 26, 2023

Given this panorama, from Costa Rica the forward and former red and white raise your hand to return to the team and be the solution.

“My letter still belongs to Chivas, in one way or another I am still linked to them. If I were given the opportunity to return, to play there, I would obviously be delighted. It is the team that opened the door to professional football for me, I will always be grateful”declared the offensive element of Herediano to the Record Diary.