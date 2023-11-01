There are still three dates left to complete the regular phase of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXBesides of Play-In and the LeagueHowever, as usual, the Stove Football Heading towards Closing 2024, it is already starting to sound.
Here is the latest news from C2024:
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
His era as a technician in the Atlas It came to an end, since this Saturday he was dismissed after reaching an agreement with the board. Despite the last defeat it suffered, the red and black club still has a chance of a play-off. The Malay led 34 duels with ten wins, 13 draws and eleven losses.
With the cessation of Benjamin Morathe directive of the red and black announced him as his new interim strategist for the remainder of A2023. The new boss has experience in the under-20s, he will have as assistants Adam Fregoso and Jose Alujasbesides Oswaldo Nunez He is the new physical trainer and Luis Valls will act as goalkeeping coach.
After Tito’s name was heard to reach the sports management of Blue Cross rather Oscar ‘Rabbit’ Pérez, The Sniper of the Record Diary revealed that that is not going to happen. Of course, the source shared that the celestial board is in contact with the current Argentine commentator of TUDNbut only to listen to opinions.
It’s been known since last week, Machine He wants these two players as reinforcements and does not think about others, this is what the reporter from Fox Sports, Armando Melgar.
About the Argentine Santos Lagunathe celestial board already had a first approach requesting the economic conditions of his possible signing, estimating that it could be ten million dollars.
Regarding the Brazilian goalkeeper of the Tolucahis contract ends in December 2023, so the La Noria team has a chance because its value is 2.5 million dollars.
Despite being one of the men loved by the fans, Blue Cross The Uruguayan has not been approached to renew his contract, so there is talk of his possible departure in the following winter market. According to the journalist Adrian Esparzaof TUDNthe board analyzes whether to extend the link or not, which ends in the middle of 2024.
The defender of America He would be under the scrutiny of various teams in Europe, he could even become a teammate of Santiago Gimenez in it Feyenoord or of Hirving Lozano in it PSV Eindhovenboth teams from the Netherlands.
In this 2023 the Guadalajara He continued without finding that long-awaited ‘9’ despite the signings of Daniel Rios and Ricardo Marin.
Given this panorama, from Costa Rica the forward and former red and white raise your hand to return to the team and be the solution.
“My letter still belongs to Chivas, in one way or another I am still linked to them. If I were given the opportunity to return, to play there, I would obviously be delighted. It is the team that opened the door to professional football for me, I will always be grateful”declared the offensive element of Herediano to the Record Diary.
Although he was already forgiven for his indiscipline when starting in the last game of Chivas, the winger would have a place in another team for the following semester. According Mr Golazothe directive of Santos Laguna He has it as his objective because he would arrive as a free agent at zero cost and would be the replacement for Omar Camposwho sounds to go to the America.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #Liga #heading #C2024 #Mora #Villa #Brunetta #Chicote #Juárez #Rivero