The Liga MX Closing Tournament 2022 has not come to an end, however, as usual, Stove Football has begun with confirmed lows and highs heading to Apertura 2022, and certain rumors have already appeared.
Here the latest transfer news and rumours:
Don’t forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanish!
Even though in America they know that they are quality players, their level has not been the best this year and they would be willing to negotiate for them, so he made it known CLEAR BRAND.
Therefore, those from Coapa would be looking for a new center forward for the next semester, someone who recovers the scoring quota.
Since last week it was known that Toluca is after the services of the Bearat the request of the technician Ignatius Ambrizbut the competition is out.
The Necaxa midfielder is also interested in Chivas, the club where he was trained, as reported John Sutcliffe from ESPN.
After being released from Atletico Madridthe Uruguayan revealed that he was wanted by Mexican teams, without revealing the interested clubs.
“I have received many proposals. Clubs from Argentina, Brazil and Mexico approached me, but I want to play at the highest competitive level again.”declared with The spar from Spain.
The defender ends his contract with Guadalajara in December, therefore, Rayados would be looking for him, at the request of the DT Victor Manuel Vucetich.
Knowing that he could go free at the end of 2022 if he does not negotiate or renew it, the Sacred Flock could reach an agreement with La Pandilla.
To the Red Devils He is interested in the two Tigres players.
Ambriz knows the Paraguayan for his time in Necaxawhile at Tooth he contemplates it due to the little activity he has in the feline club.
Xolos announced the signing of the Mexican defender, coming from Saints of Guapiles from Costa Rica.
“I am grateful for this opportunity, you are going to see it, I am a warrior, I live each game to the fullest, I give myself totally to the team where I am going”indicated the defender.
The Atlas technician, the Argentine Diego Cocawants as reinforcement the attacker of Montereyformed in the red and black club.
The Guadalajara directive already had approaches with the royal team.
Even when his name sounded first to get to the bench Chivashas also become an option for Cruz Azul.
With the departure of the Peruvian Juan Maximo Reynosothe charrúa is a viable option, aside from the cement proposal he seems to have liked more than the rojiblanca.
He has led teams like Penarol, Atletico Mineiro, San Lorenzo, Sao Paulo and Inter Porto Alegre.
The Guadalajara He has the right back of the Pumas in his sights, and has even already had approaches.
Halftime He announced that the talks have been going on for weeks, however, there are other clubs interested in the defender.
In addition to this, the auriazul youth squad has a valid contract until June 2023.
The Portuguese helmsman assured that he does have an offer from León to take the reins and if he were to sign it would be in June, when his participation with him ends Valley Independent from Ecuador.
Likewise, he affirmed that there is already a collaborator of his in the preseason of the emerald team, in the case of Antonio Boresphysical trainer.
After being discharged by Juárez and not entering into plans for scratchedthe goalkeeper has two options to continue playing: Necaxa Y Cougars.
In any case, according to Miguel Arizpe from Halftimeit is more feasible that it reaches the Aguascalientes complex because having a contract for a year and a half with La Pandilla, the ground must be divided.
The goalkeeper would be the first reinforcement of National Universityaccording to ESPN.
According to the source, Xolos Y Cougars They closed the agreement this Tuesday for him to join a one-year loan with an option to buy.
Apparently the other options were Tony Rodriguez from Queretaro and Alfonso White from Lion.
According to the portal JuanFootballthe attacker could leave tigers to reach the ranks of Necaxaafter failing to meet expectations.
Apparently, the midfielder does not dislike the option, as he would seek to get in shape for the Qatar World Cup 2022.
His departure would simply be on loan.
After not being able to shine in Mexico with Atlas nor Santos Laguna, the Chilean returned to his land to continue his career.
The striker was temporarily transferred to United Coquimbo.
The three players reach Santos Laguna. Lush is left side, coming from Atlasbut playing the last two tournaments with Atlético San Luis; Perez He plays as a striker, coming from Tampico Madero; Lopez is a midfielder, arrived from the red and black who also had it borrowed with the Las Tunas.
The Athletic San Luis made their casualties official for Apertura 2022, where El Manny was included.
Also, to the side they join Joseph Clement, Luis Calzadilla Y Rivaldo Lozano.
El Gatillero joins the list of possible candidates to take the reins of The Celestial Machineaccording ESPN.
Also, other options are Jose Manuel de la Torre and the Argentine Ruben Omar Romano.
With the departure of the Brazilian Ricardo Ferretti, braves looking for a technician and apparently there would be three options, one of them the Argentine, current helmsman of Queretaro.
Another option is Diego Mejiawho was assistant to the tuka last semester, same case as Rafael Puente Jr..
According Halftimeboth Argentines are on the radar of Monterey.
Ojeda plays in the Godoy Cruz as an attacking midfielder, highlighting the last year with 19 goals and eight assists in 38 duels. However, his arrival is complicated because Ojeda costs 5 million, apart from 50 percent of his pass is from the club, 30 is from Racing and 20 from businessmen.
In the case of Lopezis center forward of Lanus and scored 20 goals in 42 games.
It has the value of eight million, being claimed by other clubs in Argentina and abroad.
After being a relevant man for Necaxa in the last semester, the club would be looking for its purchase to the University Sports League Quito. The Uruguayan network breaker arrived on loan for one year and when convincing, the Rayos should pay 2.6 million dollars.
The player of America could go back to Xolos, a club that sold him to the Coapa team. The attacker would return on loan.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Latest #transfer #news #rumors #heading #A2022 #Mier #Ponchito #Alcalá #Laínez #Córdova
Leave a Reply