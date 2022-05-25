Here the latest transfer news and rumours:

Season 2021/2022: – Federico Vinas:

2 goals in 30 games.

-Roger Martinez:

5 goals in 35 games.

-Henry Martin:

6 goals in 34 games. Between the three of them they scored 13 goals in the football year. This front of America is already inadmissible. We can’t go on like this. pic.twitter.com/nlXswFftWC — humiliated renacova  (@renacova) May 24, 2022

Therefore, those from Coapa would be looking for a new center forward for the next semester, someone who recovers the scoring quota.

THE ‘BEAR’ TO CHIVAS? ⚡ According to ESPN reports, Rubén González would leave Necaxa to sign for Chivas ‘El Oso’ was captain and one of the best Necaxa players in the last tournament, it would mean a hard loss for Jaime Lozano’s His replacement would be Jose Joaquín Esquivel pic.twitter.com/FxwTgeazYT — CEA Sports (@CEADeportes) May 24, 2022

The Necaxa midfielder is also interested in Chivas, the club where he was trained, as reported John Sutcliffe from ESPN.

“I have received many proposals. Clubs from Argentina, Brazil and Mexico approached me, but I want to play at the highest competitive level again.”declared with The spar from Spain.

CF Monterrey is interested in Hiram Mier, a Mexican soccer player for CD Guadalajara. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/6vjuKJ7CGW – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 23, 2022

Knowing that he could go free at the end of 2022 if he does not negotiate or renew it, the Sacred Flock could reach an agreement with La Pandilla.

Carlos González and Nicolás López would already have a suitor in Liga MX? ➡ https://t.co/zGGLH4A8Jl pic.twitter.com/hfKdlUxyWx – Sports Multimedia (@mmdeportesmx) May 22, 2022

Ambriz knows the Paraguayan for his time in Necaxawhile at Tooth he contemplates it due to the little activity he has in the feline club.

Everardo Rubio who had his time in Chalatenango, was presented by Xolos de Tijuana.

Santos de Guapiles has given it on loan, if a sale is made, the northerners would receive a percentage of said sale. pic.twitter.com/YWfWtlYmz1 — Guillermo Hernandez (@Guillhern) May 21, 2022

“I am grateful for this opportunity, you are going to see it, I am a warrior, I live each game to the fullest, I give myself totally to the team where I am going”indicated the defender.

Atlas FC is interested in Alfonso González, a Mexican soccer player for CF Monterrey. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/iWfI3sgpvB – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 22, 2022

The Guadalajara directive already had approaches with the royal team.

CONFIRMED. Diego Aguirre is the new Technical Director of CD Cruz Azul. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/oUwZYmb3xL – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 20, 2022

With the departure of the Peruvian Juan Maximo Reynosothe charrúa is a viable option, aside from the cement proposal he seems to have liked more than the rojiblanca.

He has led teams like Penarol, Atletico Mineiro, San Lorenzo, Sao Paulo and Inter Porto Alegre.

?CHIVA OBJECTIVE?@Chivas I would look for Alan Mozo on the side of Pumas, as a reinforcement for the 2022 Opening Tournament. Would you like them as the new rojiblanco? pic.twitter.com/1d3fWitOel — Alexis Graphics (@Alexis_graphics) May 24, 2022

Halftime He announced that the talks have been going on for weeks, however, there are other clubs interested in the defender.

In addition to this, the auriazul youth squad has a valid contract until June 2023.

CONFIRMED. Renato Paiva is the new Technical Director of Club León. ??⚽️ pic.twitter.com/avhJBZYYjO – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 17, 2022

Likewise, he affirmed that there is already a collaborator of his in the preseason of the emerald team, in the case of Antonio Boresphysical trainer.

#FromTheAngel | Hugo González belongs to Rayados, but is in the sights of two more teams in Liga MX Read the column @ArizpeMiguelZhttps://t.co/wrNMu1A0ZU pic.twitter.com/nfGMbVl9Ay — Halftime (@halftime) May 20, 2022

In any case, according to Miguel Arizpe from Halftimeit is more feasible that it reaches the Aguascalientes complex because having a contract for a year and a half with La Pandilla, the ground must be divided.

? ? ? Sources consulted by ESPN confirmed that Gil Alcalá will be the new Pumas goalkeeper. ? DETAILS ?https://t.co/0lqjeTtVvG — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx) May 25, 2022

Apparently the other options were Tony Rodriguez from Queretaro and Alfonso White from Lion.

The Sebastián Córdova thing is real. Necaxa made an offer and Tigres would only let him out if it’s on loan because they think he can still give them a lot in the future. The chances of the hydrowarm reaching Necaxa are very high ⚡️? FM pic.twitter.com/RdFputSn91 — 90+1 ⚡⚽️ (@90mas1_) May 24, 2022

Apparently, the midfielder does not dislike the option, as he would seek to get in shape for the Qatar World Cup 2022.

His departure would simply be on loan.

The striker was temporarily transferred to United Coquimbo.

THE FIRST ARRIVALS! ? Club Santos formalizes the hiring of Eduardo Pérez, Aldo López and Rivaldo Lozano for Apertura 2022. Forward, midfielder and defender, two more Atlas youth players. With much respect for them, but they cannot be called reinforcements. pic.twitter.com/ZVIUEaLVBk — Warrior Sentiment. (@FeelingG1) May 23, 2022

OFFICIAL. Losses of Atlético de San Luis: ?? Emmanuel Garcia

?? Jose Hernandez Clemente

?? Luis Calzadilla

?? Rivaldo Lozano pic.twitter.com/nFbPceSwRI – Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 21, 2022

Although the Uruguayan Diego Aguirre?? continues to be one of the favorites⭐ to occupy the technical direction of Cruz Azul,? the names of José Manuel de la Torre and Francisco Palencia ‼ already appear on the horizon of the cement club as alternatives #transfers ? @ESPNmx pic.twitter.com/02LerwltOu — KIKE?⚽ (@EnriqueAlfons9) May 25, 2022

Also, other options are Jose Manuel de la Torre and the Argentine Ruben Omar Romano.

Another option is Diego Mejiawho was assistant to the tuka last semester, same case as Rafael Puente Jr..

50 – With 14 games played, Martín Ojeda, from @ClubGodoyCruz, was the player with the most shots (61) and the most passes for shots (50) in the LPF Cup. Figure. pic.twitter.com/f5kOOK8ZfT – OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) May 22, 2022

Ojeda plays in the Godoy Cruz as an attacking midfielder, highlighting the last year with 19 goals and eight assists in 38 duels. However, his arrival is complicated because Ojeda costs 5 million, apart from 50 percent of his pass is from the club, 30 is from Racing and 20 from businessmen.

In the case of Lopezis center forward of Lanus and scored 20 goals in 42 games.

It has the value of eight million, being claimed by other clubs in Argentina and abroad.

Rodrigo Aguirre wants to stay in Necaxa but he asks the Club to make an effort in renewing his contract, he already has interesting offers but he wants to stay in Aguascalientes. In the next few days his future will be defined. FM pic.twitter.com/sE6OdS43ql — 90+1 ⚡⚽️ (@90mas1_) May 24, 2022