Airbnb flees China, from 30 July it will no longer offer its services

While the war between Russia and Ukraine does not stop pandemic returns to hit Asia and the competition Chinese is becoming more and more acute, two US giants like Airbn And Nike they think about how to restructure their own business, abandoning two major markets such as Beijing And Fly.

In the first case, the company that rents houses in the short and medium term, last big tech present in the country, has decided to throw in the towel and leave the field due to a number of factors, including high costs, Covid and the local competition. Businesses in China, active since 2016, averaged around 25 million bookings.

The move, albeit “heavy”, once again highlighted the growing gap betweenInternet from the China and that of the rest of the world. Many US Internet companies they left there China after Beijing gave much more space to local activities and exercised censorship. Not only that, in the specific case of Airbnb, the company has also had to contend with local apps that charge lower and cheaper rates per night on average than other regions. In all of this, the pandemic has only aggravated society’s difficulties in operating.

Before the pandemicChina’s overseas travelers had tripled in less than a decade, reaching 155 million trips in 2019, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization. tougher Covid emergency in the world, making travel to and from the country extremely difficult.

Airbnbwho will keep his office open at Beijing, will remove the 150,000 ads in China by the summer, which is six million worldwide: stays in the country have accounted for about 1% of Airbnb’s business in recent years. Airbnb generated $ 6 billion in revenue last year, up 77 percent from the previous year.

Like many publicly traded tech companies in recent years, it’s under pressure to make a profit. The actions of Airbnb they are down 34% this year, even as tourism has increased and the demand for travel services has grown.

War Russia Ukraine, Nike will no longer be able to make future deliveries

In the second case, however, another US giant like Nike has decided not to renew the franchise agreement with Inventive Retail Group (Irg), a company that operates 37 Nike-branded retail stores in Russia. According to the president of Irg, Tikhon Smykov, Nike it will therefore not be able to deliver to Russia “in the near future”.

The announcement is made by the Ukrinform agency. “With the exhaustion of stocksIrg will be forced to close all of its branded stores, “Smykov said. The company’s PR manager confirmed that Nike product deliveries have been suspended and that products are in short supply.

