We end Saturday with the latest news from the transfer market. From the signing of Tonali by Newcastle, to the state of the Achraf operation, going through the return of Ángel Di María to Benfica.
Tonali is a player with a great future ahead of him and who seemed important to the AC Milan project, but in a matter of days Newcastle has closed a magnificent operation with which to tackle his return to the Champions League. Although the transfer has not yet been made official, Fabrizio Romano confirms that everything is done and they will wait until next week to announce the transfer.
The relationship between Juventus and Ángel di María eroded as the season went by to the point that the Argentine did not like the team, and the sanction that leaves the Italian team out of the Champions League and the Europa League has been the final straw. the glass, since di María wants to continue playing the biggest European competition. Benfica has moved quickly this time and has already closed the turn of the noodle for next season. His signing will be announced next week.
Manchester City have made it clear in recent days that this season’s treble has served as a boost for the future and following negotiations between the Manchester team and West Ham for Declan Rice, it now appears that Achraf is their next target. . For now, the Moroccan’s agent has come out quickly to deny the rumors and confirm that his idea is to continue in Paris, but we’ll see how it all ends.
James Maddison’s days are numbered at Leicester, and after an initial rejection by the team of Tottenham’s score, Fabrizio Romano points out that the Londoners will return to negotiations next week.
After being part of Atlético de Madrid for the last three years, Kondogbia is leaving the Madrid team to join Marcelino at Olympique de Marseille. There are still no figures, but it is expected that the transfer will be for around 7 million euros.
The German team has approached Edson in recent days, and everything indicates that the Mexican has been convinced by Borussia and now Ajax and Dortmund will begin to negotiate the price of the transfer.
Negotiations between AS Roma and Leeds United are progressing as expected after the Italians’ declaration of intent and it seems they are close to reaching an agreement for the player. Diego Llorente has been on loan this season at Roma and both he and the Italian team were happy.
Manchester City’s claim after winning the treble is currently held by very few teams in Europe, and this is a danger for operations like Declan Rice’s with Arsenal, who was close to reaching an agreement and the ‘citizens’ have arrived to shake the coop Mikel Arteta is aware of this, and that is why he has been insisting on the operation for several days so that the Englishman finally ends up at Arsenal.
After being very close to leaving Chelsea for FC Barcelona last summer, the Spaniard is very close to finalizing the termination of his contract with Chelsea to go to Inter Milan, a club with which he has already agreed everything. This termination is expected to be by mutual agreement, so Azpilicueta will leave for free.
The Villarreal player is already in London to make his transfer to Chelsea official and this Saturday he underwent a medical examination, but the transfer has not yet been made official. Both clubs reached an agreement close to 37 million euros.
