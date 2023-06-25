The fiery encounter between Milena Zárate and Greissy Ortega on the set of the Magaly Medina program, in October 2014, from which the famous phrase came: “You are a cynic, you do not have blood on your face”did not prevent Greissy Ulloa (later her last name was changed to Ortega) announced her debut as a singer and event entertainer, in an attempt to take advantage of the media interest that there was in her after what happened with her ex-brother-in-law Edwin Sierra.

What happened to Greissy in her debut as a singer?

Prior to her debut as a singer, Greissy she appeared on the ATV program “Mujeres arriba” and let us hear how her little-worked voice sounded, a harbinger of what would be her disastrous official debut on Saturday, October 11, 2014, at a Los Olivos venue.

The night of the event, Greissy arrived with Ítalo Villaseca, her current husband and father of her children. Milena Zárate’s younger sister was smiling before going on stage with the La Bella Luz Orchestra. According to her, her show would last one hour. When the time came, she took the stage and, despite the first blunders, she began to sing “Tell him” Serrano Heart.

The public did not support her and, on the contrary, began to shout “Milena, Milena”. Then they started throwing bottles and other objects. Humiliated, she only lasted four minutes before leaving the scene, and she fled under the protection of security who escorted her to the car. Once inside the vehicle, she broke down in tears and was comforted by her partner.

Shirley Arica, who had also been hired for the event, came to declare about what happened: “Nobody deserves that kind of treatment. She must have not gone out for a while, kept a little.

What happened after Greissy’s disastrous debut?

The failed debut of Greissy Ortega As a singer, it served as material for memes of what happened to be generated on social networks, and programs such as “The night is mine” of Carlos Galdós made parodies of the event.

Two days later, Greissy organized a press conference to explain what happened at her debut. However, she tried to block reporters from Latina’s “Espectáculos” program from entering. After the altercation, she stated: “Many people wanted to hurt me, they wanted to see me bad, I will continue working. I ask the public to give me the opportunity, I was baffled (because of the public’s rejection), one learns from these things. I’m ready for everything.”

For her part, Milena also reacted to her sister’s debut as a singer, calling her a “stick face”, according to what she told El Popular. “Respect a person earns it, nobody gives it to you. Also, she is only known for taking her sister’s husband away. That’s why people hate her, especially women.”