We kick off Wednesday with the latest news and rumors on the transfer market: from the latest on Joao Felix’s future, to the status of Gundogan’s renewal, to Osimhen’s status on the transfer market.
After the rumors about his possible return to Atlético or a move to another team, it seems that Joao Felix could stay at Chelsea at the end of the season. As reported The Sun, Pochettino would have spoken with the player and both parties are happy to work together next season.
Bayern Munich has given a 180-degree turn to the team’s management and it is expected that changes will continue to come in the summer. After changing coaches at the most important moment of the season, up to 8 players could leave on the transfer market: Mané, Gnabry, Mazraoui, Gravenberch, Sommer, Cancelo, Pavard and Mathys Tel could leave.
The German midfielder has been involved in rumors about his future since the season began, and now he talks about his form and his future: “In all my career, I’ve rarely felt better physically and I’m looking forward to everything that’s coming to come in the next few weeks. I haven’t decided anything yet regarding my future. Talks are ongoing and when a decision has been made, the public will know about it as well.”
Mateo Kovacic has grown a lot since his arrival at Chelsea and has become a very important player for the team. Given the situation of the London club, Manchester City seemed to be the Croatian’s next team, but according to Sport1 Bayern Munich also wants to get his services.
The Spanish coach has been dismissed by Getafe after a few days in which they needed to add and they have not achieved everything expected. “Honestly, I didn’t expect it, I think there have been more difficult moments in the season than this, but I know that no one is immune to crises”, says the coach.
Victor Osimhen has been discovered to the world in a season in which many of the European elite teams are looking for a guaranteed striker, and this leads to an endless list of rumours. The Nigerian’s agent assured in Sports world: “Everything that has been said is false. It is too early to talk about the transfer window. Information is coming out to destabilize us. There is nothing.”
Ferland Mendy’s season has been one to forget, especially due to all the injuries he has been going through. The full-back has played less than half of the games, he being the only left-back in the squad (Nacho and Alaba count as centre-backs in Madrid’s plans) and this has caused the club to consider selling them. As reported Chain Being, Mendy could leave if a good enough offer arrives.
PSG have not found a center forward who fits into the team for many years, counting on the fact that Mbappé prefers to play more on the wing and leave that position to another teammate. Icardi has not worked in the team and now the club is looking at Folarin Balogun, who at 21 years old has scored 19 goals this season and could arrive for around 30 million euros.
The president of La Liga Javier Tebas reviewed in After Foot RMC current events in the world of football, and was asked about Messi’s possible return to Spanish football. “Today I see it as complicated. There is still time, but there will have to be a departure of players or a decrease in the wage bill. Barça is not like PSG, who have a gas and money tap to have a large wage bill. He has to reduce the salary mass to be able to register players ”.
According to the Croatian media Sportske Novosti, the red devils would be considering paying the termination clause that the Dinamo Zagreb goalkeeper has: 10 million euros. Livakovic, the revelation goalkeeper of the World Cup in Qatar, seems prepared to make the leap to a great club. The status of De Gea’s contract with Manchester United is key in this operation.
