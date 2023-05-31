It may not be possible to send Vladimir Putin in The Hague to defend himself against war crimes charges since he is the only person the West has to negotiate with to end the war in Ukraine, said French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron reiterated that Russia has lost all legitimacy, but specified that if the Ukrainian offensive does not lead to military objectives, future European support for Kiev will have to be assessed.

“If in a few months time we are faced with a window for negotiations, the question will be choosing between a process and a negotiation and you will have to negotiate with the leaders you have. Negotiation is a priority. Would you choose to say ‘I want you to go to jail but are you the only person I can negotiate with?’