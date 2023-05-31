While waiting for the complete sales figures, let’s get to know that Nintendo Switch beat PS5 as UK’s best selling console regarding the month of May 2023as a clear sign of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom effect.

There are still no complete data, but in the meantime Christopher Dring of GamesIndustry.biz, based on those provided by GfK, reported that “the reign of PS5 lasted four consecutive months but it finished in May, with Nintendo Switch taking first place.”

The Nintendo console is therefore the best-selling console in the United Kingdom in May 2023, interrupting the streak of the previous four months which had always seen PS5 as the best-selling console. Nintendo Switch has dropped by 8% compared to the first 5 months of last year, but is still above its direct competitors.

The release of a game of the caliber of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is probably the main cause of this relaunch of the console, although it remains to be assessed how much this effect is destined to last as a driving force for Nintendo Switch sales.

As evidenced by Dring, in fact, for the rest of the year there is still no announced lineup of large caliber for the Nintendo console, therefore the near future remains a bit of an unknown for this, awaiting any presentations from of the company. Although it does not seem that there are new Nintendo Directs planned, in recent days rumors have emerged about some possible presentation also by Nintendo in the coming weeks, so we look forward to any news.