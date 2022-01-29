Tigres seems complete for the Clausura 2022 Tournament of Liga MX, because they finally found the central defender they were looking for so much thanks to the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky, pending only the matter of Carlos Salcedo, which will now play in the United States.
Here are the latest transfer news from the university students:
Finally the subject of the two footballers came to an end. tigers unlocked the exchange with the Toronto F.C. of the MLS and it is only a matter of signing the contract by both parties.
Halftime reported that the university students reached an agreement with the Venezuelan offensive player to join the squad after the CONMBEOL Qualifiers.
Likewise, El Titán arranged a contract with the Canadians for three years with the option of one more, apart from being a Designated Player and reporting for the TFC preseason in California.
In social networks, the French Andre-Pierre Gignac He has been ‘flirting’ with the Brazilian, who was his teammate at the club between 2015 and 2016.
According to the talks of both players, the South American striker would be willing to come out of retirement to return to play one more season with the U de Nuevo León.
Just on January 1, his contract with the Cruzeiro of his country.
Knowing that the Uruguayan only has six months left on his contract with Atlético Madrid, tigers He hopes to be able to join the striker with his compatriot Nicholas Lopez, who has already had the opportunity to share with El Pistolero in the concentrations of the Uruguayan team.
Also, through social networks, the feline club winked at the former Barcelona, by placing a photograph of yourself next to the Tooth with the words ‘Last night he had a dream’.
