?They report in the United States?? that Tigres and Toronto FC have already reached an agreement for Carlos Salcedo. He will arrive at the MLS team as a franchise player. While Yeferson Soteldo ?? He would be completing the barter and would be signing with Tigres in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/d05ULIzbWR — FAFHOO? (@Fafhoo) January 28, 2022

Halftime reported that the university students reached an agreement with the Venezuelan offensive player to join the squad after the CONMBEOL Qualifiers.

Likewise, El Titán arranged a contract with the Canadians for three years with the option of one more, apart from being a Designated Player and reporting for the TFC preseason in California.

Would he return just to retire as Tigre? Despite having announced his retirement at the end of last year, Rafael Sobis ?? He wants to return to Liga MX to wear the Tigres jersey for another six months, before ending his career. https://t.co/TCkwplLonl pic.twitter.com/uFBuESSgAQ – Bolavip Mexico (@BolavipMex) January 21, 2022

According to the talks of both players, the South American striker would be willing to come out of retirement to return to play one more season with the U de Nuevo León.

Just on January 1, his contract with the Cruzeiro of his country.

Charrúa double ??? Los Tigres dream of a luxury signing, Luis Suárez? #WithTheProta pic.twitter.com/M7ZqylC8BI — The Protagonists (@losprota) January 27, 2022

Also, through social networks, the feline club winked at the former Barcelona, by placing a photograph of yourself next to the Tooth with the words ‘Last night he had a dream’.