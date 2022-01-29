Ashleigh Barty (25) has made history in her own Australia. The world number one won the Australian Open for the first time, making it the first Australian to do so since Chris O’Neil in 1978. Barty didn’t lose a single set and also beat Danielle Collins in two sets: 6-3, 7- 6(2).

