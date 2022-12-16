Palermo: “Sexists out of the university”. The case reopens

There Faculty of Economics from Palermo she ended up in the spotlight for an episode that took place ten months ago but then silenced. On a chat internal of the university the list with the votes at aesthetic qualities of female graduates. The perpetrator of the bad gesture – we read in Repubblica – was invited to to apologize and the story seemed to end there, but now the rector came to know about it and started up an internal investigation with the aim of taking serious measures about what happened. The 16 girls involved announced a meeting on this matter and hung banners outside the university: “Sexists out of college“.

There censorship of the University – continues Repubblica – carried forward for good 10 monthson the case of the “hot list” of PhD students blew up the controversy: one classification built in February with statistical precision by a fellow student, who collected theirs photo from profiles socialand then do it evaluate via chat with votes And scores on the body parts, finally creating a ranking popular in whatsapp groups. Then, after the complaint to the doctoral coordinator, the “case” was closed with a apology email, with the director of the Department sharing the anomalous procedure. The rector Midiri says he was kept in the dark but admits: “Underrated case”.

