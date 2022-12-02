In implementation of the directives of the wise leadership, the UAE sent a convoy of 6 trucks, loaded with 85 tons of medicines and medical supplies, to the hospitals of the Gaza Strip at a value of $10 million, through the Rafah border crossing, to contribute to supporting the health sector and mitigating the severity of the humanitarian repercussions in the sector, by Through its humanitarian arm, the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

This aid comes within the humanitarian and relief programs provided by the UAE to the brotherly Palestinian people.

The UAE has always sought to provide all possible support to enhance the humanitarian response to help the Palestinian brothers, and to provide the necessary needs for the population, especially women and children.