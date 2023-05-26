Here are the latest news on possible ups, downs, and rumours:

My children! Gil Alcalá’s loan with Los Gallos has ended and he is back in my glorious @PumasMX 🐾⚽️ He will report for preseason and medical exams in the following days.🔝🧤 pic.twitter.com/YF0169olJB — KIKIN FONSECA (@kikinfg) May 24, 2023

🚨 Marco García, from Pumas, is very advanced in his arrival in Querétaro, as anticipated @Brian_BA9.

*️⃣For what they tell me, there are minimal details to complete the operation. The one from Higor Meritao to Gallos Blanco depends on the release of a quota for foreigners. pic.twitter.com/4sWzHrjhGQ — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 25, 2023

The new striker of the Sacred Flock. Ricardo Marin leaves @TorosCelayaCD to be the reference in the attack of @Chivas Minimum details separate the Mexican striker who scored 40 goals with the Bulls. Marín is 25 years old and it seems like a tremendous decision to me, @LigaMXExpansion pic.twitter.com/7lFXIl0vtm — Sing it Camacho ⚽️ (@CantaloCamacho) May 25, 2023

super sports He explained that the agreement between the footballer and the club is almost closed.

🚨Necaxa negotiates several days ago with Defense and Justice to buy Ezequiel Unsain.

*️⃣The intention is to acquire the goalkeeper’s pass. Although the talks are permanent, there is still no agreement between the parties. pic.twitter.com/zpxC4izrLX — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 24, 2023

It is not the first time that Marcelino García Toral has had contact with América. Before the arrival of Santiago Solari, the Spanish strategist was one of Santiago Baños’s candidates to reach the eagles’ bench. pic.twitter.com/klHoQpyB9Z – Sebastian Vicencio (@sipi_vicencio) May 23, 2023

Funny has directed the Cadiz, Almeria, Osasuna, Malaga, Valencia and watfordamong others, while Garcia was in front of Real Sporting Gijon, Racing Santander, Real Zaragoza, Seville, Villarrealamong others.

📌 | The departure of Emilio Martínez is for mutual benefit; economic income to the club and the search for more minutes, to consolidate his young career. The 20-year-old from Veracruz played 427 minutes (seven games) in CL23. Do not forget that he was sparrin in Qatar 2022. pic.twitter.com/YT8T1BQ63v – Manolo Rodríguez (@manuelistiko) May 24, 2023

🚨[CONFIRMADO] Mazatlán signs Lucas Merolla, intended at the time by Boca. #Done deal. 👇https://t.co/VW77BrFXz9 — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) May 24, 2023

super sports reported that the Globo captain will have a contract until June 2026 and all that remains is for the signing to be made official.

from Chilean Vine is known to interest Colo Colo from his country, but from the Uruguayan and the Brazilian there is still no possible destination.

🚨 VERY CLOSE TO KEVIN ÁLVAREZ DE AMERICA AND FEDERICO VIÑAS DEL LEÓN. ✍🏼 Agreement with players. I can confirm that they would sign for 4 years. To define costs: 🇲🇽 💵America willing to pay close to 6MDD for a % of the letter.

🇺🇾 💵Vineyards valued at 3 MDD to León. pic.twitter.com/OGGghDHbsA — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 25, 2023

Journalist Ruben Rodriguez reported that although the negotiation is not one hundred percent closed, it is 85 or 90 percent complete, lacking the signature. The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 would arrive at the Nest in exchange for a sum of money and the Uruguayan striker, although he would not go to the Bella Airosa but to Lionwhich is part of Pachuca Group.

It is also highlighted that if either of the two leaves for Europe, the clubs would keep a percentage of the potential sale.

OFFICIAL. Miguel Ángel Garza has ceased to be Executive President of FC Juárez. 🇲🇽⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ajOQtcXVBC — Draft League MX (@DraftFutMX) May 25, 2023

His place would be taken by the Argentine Andres Fassiwho shone during his managerial stage in Pachuca.

IT’S ARRIVED! Carlos Salcedo ready to sign with Cruz Azul. pic.twitter.com/Lr6O4HbTdD — The Soccer Addicts Mx (@AdictosMx) May 24, 2023

The Titan acknowledged that he had always wanted to play with a club from the capital.

🚨 JUÁREZ GOES FOR HARET ORTEGA ✍🏼 There are efforts in process by Haret Ortega. Juárez sent a 1-year loan offer with op. shopping.

At the same time, they are looking for an agreement with an Agent/Player. ➡️ Juárez offered an exchange: Olivera, Jimmy or Chaka. Toluca evaluates accepting player + $$ pic.twitter.com/GkPdwNJTRU — Fernando Esquivel 🐦 (@fer_esquivel22) May 26, 2023

Braves also offered an exchange between the Uruguayan Maximilian Olivera, Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez either Jaime Gomezwhich is evaluating the choricero set.