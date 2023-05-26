The grand final of the 2023 Closing Tournament, of the MX League, is already being played, meanwhile the news that surrounds Stove Football for the 2023 Opening continues to grow.
Here are the latest news on possible ups, downs, and rumours:
Last week it was mentioned that the Paraguayan from Cruz Azul was of interest to the River PlateHowever, the journalist Nahuel Ferreira shut down all the buzz. The same source revealed that there was no offer or consultation and that the defense is not among the Millionaires’ priorities, without forgetting that he has a contract with La Máquina until 2025.
The goalkeeper will say goodbye to Querétaro again to live a second stage with the Pumas. The newspaper super sports He reported that the transfer was closed, despite the fact that the goalkeeper still had six months of loan left. This Thursday I would report in Ciudad Universitaria.
Once again, the Xolos defender is tempted by teams from outside. Journalist Cesar Luis Merlo shared that the Curitiba from Brazil launched an offer for the Argentine, who is dealing with a loan until December, with the possibility of extending it for a year. However, the border residents are not planning to part with it.
Some media put the Colombian Queretaro on the radar of Universidad Nacional, however, Cesar Luis Merlo indicated that the midfielder is not an option for the auriazules. Another of the supposed interested parties is Pachuca, who is willing to pay the clause, depending on some departures from their ranks.
On the other hand, merlo revealed that the youth squad cougars Yes, its arrival at Gallos Blancos is very advanced, lacking minimal details to complete the operation.
the striker of celayaof the expansion league, will become Chivas’ first reinforcement, after accumulating 40 goals and five assists in 103 duels to establish himself as the leader in scoring in the silver league. The rojiblancos will pay a total of 800 thousand dollars, according to I’m chiva brother.
Having no place in América, where he was erased for some time, the winger has advanced negotiations to join Atlético San Luis.
super sports He explained that the agreement between the footballer and the club is almost closed.
The specialist in the transfer market, Fernando Esquivelindicated that the Argentine goalkeeper Defense and Justice He will sign for a Mexican club, however, he did not reveal the name. However, it is known that the interested party is Necaxa, who intends to acquire the pass, however, there is still no agreement between the two parties.
In addition, Fernando Esquivel confirmed that the two Spanish strategists were offered to the Americawho are from the same agency that brought the Argentine santiago solari.
Funny has directed the Cadiz, Almeria, Osasuna, Malaga, Valencia and watfordamong others, while Garcia was in front of Real Sporting Gijon, Racing Santander, Real Zaragoza, Seville, Villarrealamong others.
The right back will join the ranks of the Necaxa. The Puebla defender arrives by direct transfer and would sign for three years with an option for one more.
For a month it was mentioned that the Argentine defender would join the ranks of the Mazatlansince he was not going to renew his contract with the Hurricane.
super sports reported that the Globo captain will have a contract until June 2026 and all that remains is for the signing to be made official.
In it Puebla They are analyzing the departure of the three players, since they have given their agents freedom to find a team.
from Chilean Vine is known to interest Colo Colo from his country, but from the Uruguayan and the Brazilian there is still no possible destination.
Likewise, La Franja would also have the two Mexicans as casualties, since their contract ends and they have not renewed. In the case of the Colombian, he would return with León, owner of his letter.
The desire of America would be close to becoming a reality, since the right side of the Pachuca it would be almost safe to land in Coapa.
Journalist Ruben Rodriguez reported that although the negotiation is not one hundred percent closed, it is 85 or 90 percent complete, lacking the signature. The World Cup player in Qatar 2022 would arrive at the Nest in exchange for a sum of money and the Uruguayan striker, although he would not go to the Bella Airosa but to Lionwhich is part of Pachuca Group.
It is also highlighted that if either of the two leaves for Europe, the clubs would keep a percentage of the potential sale.
Bravos de Juárez announced the departure of its executive director after two years in office, due to the delicate health of his parents.
His place would be taken by the Argentine Andres Fassiwho shone during his managerial stage in Pachuca.
The Uruguayan left back became the first reinforcement of cougarscoming from Defender Sporting of his country. The defender was a request from the Argentine coach Anthony Mohammed.
The archer no longer enters into the plans of the eagles of americaTherefore, his agency and his representative have moved and for now there are four interested parties: Puebla, Necaxa, Queretaro and Bravos.
Although it is almost taken for granted Kevin Alvarezthe other option of America to reinforce the right side is the Atlas player. There are efforts in process, those from Coapa have already sent a formal offer and are waiting for the response of the people from Guadalajara.
in the column of Sniper of the daily record it was mentioned that the interest of America for El Muñeco is pure smoke, since his high salary prevents him from reaching the country. On Tata’s side, they asked him to lower his salary that he earned in the Mexican team, but in any case he said that he America always seduces.
After many rumors, the defense of Bravos arrived in Mexico City this week to present the medical tests and sign his contract with Blue Cross.
The Titan acknowledged that he had always wanted to play with a club from the capital.
The Basque is another of the names that sounds to be a strategist of the AmericaHowever, at a press conference, the strategist put the issue aside because he is totally focused on closing the tournament well with Majorca.
juarez He wants to get the services of the defense of Toluca. Fernando Esquivel revealed that the borders sent a loan offer for one year with a purchase option.
Braves also offered an exchange between the Uruguayan Maximilian Olivera, Luis “Chaka” Rodriguez either Jaime Gomezwhich is evaluating the choricero set.
Xolos of Tijuana he is close to tying the two players. The negotiations are advanced to close the defender and Colombian of Queretaro. The Argentine pivot would be included in the negotiation.
The eldest of the Laínez would be close to returning to the border with Xolos, since you have a formal offer. His last team was juarez.
