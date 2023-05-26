Six months after the board’s resignation, with a new president and CEO, it is not clear which path they have decided to take. Against the technician there are both the results and the management of the workforce. The players have lined up foolishly. Every day on this road is a lost day
QA few weeks ago, in an awkward attempt to bounce off criticism, Massimiliano Allegri desperately clung to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s splendid response after the Milwaukee Bucks’ elimination in the NBA playoffs. Sacred theme: a defeat cannot be considered a failure. And neither is a year without trophies. But the concept brilliantly expressed by the Greek champion does not fit the situation of Juve at all, which is about to close a season – yes – bankruptcy. From every point of view.
#Juve #disaster #innocents #Allegri #Antetokounmpo
Leave a Reply