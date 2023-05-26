QA few weeks ago, in an awkward attempt to bounce off criticism, Massimiliano Allegri desperately clung to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s splendid response after the Milwaukee Bucks’ elimination in the NBA playoffs. Sacred theme: a defeat cannot be considered a failure. And neither is a year without trophies. But the concept brilliantly expressed by the Greek champion does not fit the situation of Juve at all, which is about to close a season – yes – bankruptcy. From every point of view.