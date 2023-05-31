🚨BOMB: ESPN reports that Nicolás Freire is NOT in Antonio Mohamed’s plans for the next tournament, he will not make the trip to Acapulco because his continuity is not assured and they will listen to offers for the Argentine. THE CAPTAIN OF PUMAS COULD GO OUT!!💣🐾 pic.twitter.com/O4bV19GaWU – Fan Puma (@FanPumaOficial) May 28, 2023

According to the first reports, the central defender Nicholas Freire He will not continue at the club, so he would be joining the casualties of Igor Meritao and Diogo De Oliveira.

This is how the clubs of Tigres, León and Cruz Azul have equaled or surpassed them. Without a doubt, a club that begins to suffer a decline.

Now, it has been reported about a possible new signing for the Apertura, being the player Louis Fuentes the one that sounds to reinforce the team. It should be noted that the winger is not part of América’s plans and has a foot and a half outside the club.