The Pumas team closed a tournament to forget. The university team was positioned in 14th place with 18 points and in the last game they lost the opportunity to advance to the playoffs, losing 4-1 to Monterrey.
Now, the team seeks to turn the page and make a better role for the closing contest of the year, looking for the long-awaited title that has been denied to them.
Here we present the most recent news about the auriazul team.
The coach Antonio Mohamed continues to move his pieces to assemble his squad for the upcoming tournament. Now, the ‘Turk’ would not have another player.
According to the first reports, the central defender Nicholas Freire He will not continue at the club, so he would be joining the casualties of Igor Meritao and Diogo De Oliveira.
Another of the most touched topics so far this week is about the shortage of titles. The Pumas team is considered one of the so-called ‘greats’ of Mexican soccer, however, they still have not been able to lift a new title since the Clausura 2011.
This is how the clubs of Tigres, León and Cruz Azul have equaled or surpassed them. Without a doubt, a club that begins to suffer a decline.
The ‘Turkish’ Mohamed knows that he has to get the feline group out of the hole in which they find themselves. And he knows that there is no turning back, he will have to use his elements at all costs to win the championship.
Now, it has been reported about a possible new signing for the Apertura, being the player Louis Fuentes the one that sounds to reinforce the team. It should be noted that the winger is not part of América’s plans and has a foot and a half outside the club.
The Pumas team was interested in the services of the Uruguayan Leonardo Fernández, from the Red Devils of Toluca. However, the cost of the player is high, and the scarlets requested around 9 million dollars for his services, a high amount and that Pumas was not willing to pay.
#Latest #news #Pumas #loss #team #decline #signing
Leave a Reply