“Dragon ball Z” has millions of fans and followers, as it is one of the most famous anime franchises in history. Many people have grown up watching Goku, Vegeta, Master Roshi, Krillin, or Ten Shinhan on television. Recently, a Reddit user wanted to ask artificial intelligence midjourney that projects what these characters would be like in real life. The result has astounded lovers of the manga series.

Create images with AI It is an increasingly popular practice on social networks. “Dragon ball Z” is not the only franchise to which these tools have been applied, since extremely realistic images of the most popular characters from “Star wars”, “Mario Bros”, among others, have also been created.

YOU CAN SEE: IA replaces 250 workers in a UK company and customers would be more “satisfied”

What would the characters of “Dragon ball Z” look like in real life, according to AI?

Reddit user mortecuille92 provided precise and exact sentences for the artificial intelligence to generate images of the main characters in the manga series. This was the result obtained by the Internet user.

Goku

The main character of the famous anime created by Akira Torimaya is the hero of several boys, girls, young people and adults. According to the AI, this is what he would look like in real life.

Goku in real life, according to AI. Photo: Midjourney/Mortecouille92

ten shinhan

The descendant of the three-eyed clan and key character in “Dragon ball Z” also made a presence on the list of user-created characters on Reddit with Midjourney.

Ten Shinhan in real life according to Midjourney. Photo: Midjourney/Mortecouille92

Master Roshi

Perhaps the most recognizable character from “Dragon ball Z”, the realistic image of Master Roshi’s AI retains the charisma that characterizes him in fiction.

Master Roshi according to AI. Photo: Midjourney/Mortecouille92

krillin

Goku’s best friend maintains the six points on his forehead that characterizes him. The realistic version of him closely resembles the anime.

Krillin character according to Midjourney. Photo: Midjourney/Mortecouille92

Piccolo

Gohan’s martial arts master is shown to be thoughtful and cunning—just like he is in the “Dragon ball Z” anime—in the image created by Reddit user Midjourney.

Image of Piccolo created by Midjourney. Photo: Midjourney/Mortecouille92

YOU CAN SEE: “Acting more and more like a human”: researchers make alarming prediction about AI

Other “Dragon ball Z” characters created by Midjourney

The AI ​​was also able to create the realistic images of other famous popular “Dragon ball Z” characters. Next, we share the result of each of them.