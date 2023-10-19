Dubai (Etihad)

The bodybuilding and physique team is participating in the first Gulf Championship, which will be held in Bahrain on Saturday. The delegation left via Dubai International Airport and engaged in the closing exercises, in preparation for the start of the competitions.

Our team players are looking forward to achieving the best results, due to their high technical levels. The delegation is headed by Ahmed Johar, member of the Federation’s Board of Directors and head of the teams and competitions committees, and includes the technical staff, led by national coaches Zuwaid Salmeen Al Zaabi, his assistant Salman Ajeel, and international referee Khaled Al Hosnain. And 18 players, namely Khaled Al-Zarouni, Ahmed Al-Mulla, Ahmed Hassan Rustom, and Saeed Ghulam, in bodybuilding, while the team is represented in the Masters category for over 40 years, by Khaled Bakhit Al-Falasi and Rashid Salem Al-Shamili, and in the Classic Masters, Ahmed Obaid Al-Mulla, and in In classic bodybuilding, Faisal Muhammad Al-Shehhi, Saeed Ali Abbas, and Issa Al-Madani participate, and in the Physics, Omar Al-Muhairi, Ahmed Abdul Rahman, Matar Saif Al-Dhaheri, Saif Jamil Al-Afad, and Ali Dawi, and in the Masters Physics, Tariq Musa Mubarak, and Issam Al-Ghous, and in the Muscle Physics. , Rabie Salman Al Zaabi.

Ahmed Johar appreciated the sponsorship and support of the Body Building and Fitness Federation, headed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, which paved the way for achieving full readiness. He said: “Participating in the tournament is a valuable opportunity to enhance achievements, and an important opportunity for the team’s players, especially those who have recently joined to compete for positions.” The first is to determine their physical and technical levels, in preparation for participation in future tournaments.”

