Everything is now done between Real Madrid and Toni Rüdiger. The deal has been completed, club sources confirm: he will play for Real. ⚪️⭐️ #Real Madrid

Contract until 2026, there’s no option for further season.

Official announcement: end of the season.

Here we go confirmed. pic.twitter.com/N6zn9w5pcR

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 10, 2022