These are the news that we have in the transfer market on May 11 for the next season. From Hugo Duro to Rudiger, passing through Pogba.
Anil Murthy informed Ángel Torres yesterday that Valencia is executing the purchase option for four million euros. Valencia has only paid €4M for the player. He signs until 2026 and in Valencia they are more than happy with his performance.
The player from Malaga knows that he has to leave Real Madrid this summer and has put himself in the hands of one of the best agents in the world. Jorge Mendes will be in charge of changing the scene for the Real Madrid player.
“The transfer market will open soon, we’ll see. Returning to elite football is a serious possibility. Let’s see which team wants to enjoy my left foot again!” We will see if James can return to the football elite or if he reaches a level similar to that of Isco in recent years. Difficult for a Champions team to be interested in him.
Adeyemi signs until 2027 with Borussia Dortmund. The 20-year-old completed his medical in Dortmund today and late in the afternoon he signed a contract valid until June 30, 2027.
At the moment he has 13 goals and 9 assists and PSG knows that Kylian is going to leave the club at the end of the season. The starting price of the Portuguese will not be less than €70M. Something that does not seem to worry the sheikhs of Qatar at all.
The French star will join PSG at the end of the season. How many stars will fit in the Parisian ensemble? The player knows that he is not going to renew with Manchester United and his path seems to be on track towards his homeland.
”The Borussia Dortmund and the Manchester City I have been told that I cannot say anything ( Haland) until the deal is closed. I can’t speak, sorry. There’s plenty of time to talk and I’d love to, really. They tell me not to speak, for the legal perspective. Not because I don’t want to.” Guardiola at a press conference.
He will be tied with his teammate Kevin de Bruyne and will only have Cristiano Ronaldo above him, who earns €500,000 a week. It will take a total of 22 million euros net.
“I try to enjoy every moment. It’s about the team or nothing, the guys make it easier for me, so obviously I’m very happy.” Sadio spoke in the midst of speculation linking him to Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
Everything is done between Real Madrid and Toni Rüdiger. The deal is closed, club sources confirm: he will play for Real. Contract until 2026, there is no option for more season. Official announcement: end of season.
