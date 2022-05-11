On the Reddit spoilers for ONE PIECE 1049the next chapter of the manga by Eiichiro Oda. We propose them translated into Italian and summarized in this article.

Following the turmoil caused by the events of the last chapters, we are now at the greatest crossroads of the entire work. Eiichiro Oda however, it never ceases to surprise us, despite the plot twist that involved the entire power design and the role of the protagonist in the clash of Wano now seems to be running out, the chapter 1048expanding the times as only Oda knows how to do, he implied that we have reached the final blow, the head to head between Kaido at maximum power and the cyclopean punch of Luffy that is about to beat up Onigashima. In addition, Denjiro’s end of Orochi definitively sanctions the conclusion of the oppression of Wano by the tyrant most hated by the fanbase.

Chapter 1049: “The world we should aspire to”

On the cover, someone burned Niji and Yonji’s book

Kaido flashback time. We see his childhood in the Vodka Kingdom, and where a few years later he meets Whitebeard who tells him that Rocks wants to meet him.

In the present, some of Raizo’s water leaves the castle and the clouds of flame disappear. But Momo creates a new one.

Luffy says he will create a world where none of his friends will starve, then he hits Kaido and Kaido falls to the ground in the flower capital.

In another flashback, Kaido tells King that Joy Boy will be the man who can defeat him.

The title already says a lot. A hopeful, liberating title, a title that finally places us in front of the power of Joy Boy’s ideal. The previous chapter had left us with bated breath, the clash came to the final blowthis is where Oda usually inserts flashbacks and further explanations and, as we can see from the spoilers of the 1049, it has definitely not betrayed the expectations we had.

We can finally say it, and loudly too: Kaido’s flashback has arrived! From the little information we have, we already know that the origin of the villain will be revealed to us and another character will probably be introduced, namely the pirate. Rocks, Gold Roger’s great rival.

We see below a Momo who seems to have managed to control his dragon powers and finally a Luffy liberating that expresses his idea of ​​freedom finally crushing Kaido to the ground and ending the longest fight ever seen in one piece. In closing another flashback reveals that Kaido was waiting for Joy Boy to defeat himyet another proof of the inheritance collected by Luffy.

All episodes of ONE PIECE are available in streaming in Italian on Crunchyroll. It is possible to follow the entire animated series with Italian subtitles on the platform dedicated to anime, which recently announced the Italian dubbing of its first series. All the volumes in Italian of the original manga of ONE PIECE, published in Italy by Star Comics, are available for purchase on Amazon through this link.