The transfer market, always restless, presents us with an intriguing scenario. Teams are already thinking about how they could strengthen their squads for next season. Dive into the thick of the rumors and crucial decisions that are shaping the clubs' destinies.
Below we leave you with the latest news and rumors from the transfer market.
More news on the transfer market
According to reports from the newspaper ACE From Manchester United they would be unhappy with Sevilla due to the situation of Hannibal Mejbri. The player arrived on loan to the Andalusian club to play minutes between now and the end of the season and the young man is not enjoying minutes, which has generated discomfort in United.
The groguet team has announced that they have reached an agreement with Dani to renew his contract for two more seasons. This contract, which binds them until the 2026 season, had been agreed at the beginning of the season but has not been made official until now.
The current PSG player whose contract ends on June 30, Kurzawa, is one of the players that Real Betis has on its agenda to reinforce the full-back position next season. Inform Téléfoot.
Although FC Barcelona has Lewandowski for next season, the Catalans want a scorer for 2025/26 and Haaland is the first on the list. With the new stadium, income would skyrocket and that, together with the great relationship between Laporta and Haaland's agent, plus the possible sanction against City by the Premier, make FC Barcelona dream
According to reports RMC SportsRoberto De Zerbi is the first coach to appear on the list of possible candidates to replace Thomas Tuchel as coach of Bayern Munich for next season.
Atalanta's Brazilian midfielder, Éderson, is on Atlético de Madrid's agenda. According to reports BrandCholo, is insisting on the acquisition of a new player to occupy the 5 position and they believe that Éderson is coming together after the good season he is having in Serie A.
Atlético de Madrid has announced the renewal of team captain Koke for next season, which includes an annual renewal at the end of each season. This was reported in the red and white club's statement.
