The range of Hyundai i30 is renewed. Not only in terms of design, but also in terms of technological equipment, safety and connectivity. The Korean car manufacturer has announced that the new i30 will arrive in Italy starting from second quarter this year, both in the 5-door and Wagon versions. And that's not all, because the renewed model will also be offered in the Business version, which was designed for the world of fleets.

New design

In terms of design, the front radiator grille pattern has been redesigned, just like the bumper and fog light housings. The updates also extend to the rear, where a new bumper stands out with an insert that amplifies its width and presence on the road. LED front and rear lights as standard they benefit from V-shaped position lights, while the 16″ alloy wheels boast a revised design.

Renovated interior

The news also extends inside the passenger compartment of i30. In particular, a special paint has been applied to part of the dashboard to make it smoother and more pleasant to the touch, a separate mention for the central tunnel which has been painted in glossy black. In total they are four different seat coverings which can be combined with black interiors: fabric only, fabric and leather, leather only or fabric with suede effect and leather. Three, however, seat designs, which in the fabric only and fabric and leather versions differ in a horizontal line pattern on the backrest. Last, but not least, a set of LED lights have been added inside the passenger compartment and trunk for better illumination.

Technology and security

From a point of view technological, the new features of the Hyundai i30 include a 4.2-inch color LCD display as standard, three USB type-C charging ports at the front and rear, a variety of Over-the-Air map updates and a fully optional 10.25″ digital. One last element worth mentioning: the new i30 will be equipped as standard with a even larger number of Hyundai Smart Sense safety features.